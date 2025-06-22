Insider Buying: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Director Acquires 412,449 Shares of Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) Director Christian Asmar bought 412,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $27,885,676.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,708,433 shares in the company, valued at $250,727,155.13. This represents a 12.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christian Asmar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, Christian Asmar bought 337,551 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.11 per share, with a total value of $22,990,598.61.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after purchasing an additional 85,230 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 245,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.