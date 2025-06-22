Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells 54,297 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 54,297 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,690,174.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,428 shares in the company, valued at $48,323,390.64. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70.

On Friday, June 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 3,527 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $268,228.35.

On Thursday, June 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $7,533,000.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 75,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 316.70 and a beta of 2.42. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 72,952.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 79,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

