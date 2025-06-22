Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Sells 1,497,311 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $59,787,628.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,836.97. The trade was a 79.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Hume Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $136,550,889.09.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Peter Hume Chapman sold 910,740 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $34,407,757.20.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,965 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $497,744.00.

IonQ Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of IONQ opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 348.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 50.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

