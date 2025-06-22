Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,159,169.37. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lumentum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.28.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,421,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
