Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,159,169.37. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,421,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.