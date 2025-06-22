Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells 137,007 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) Director James Rossman sold 137,007 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $2,572,991.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,291.62. This trade represents a 59.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Magnite Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MGNI opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.87. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.18 million. Magnite had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Magnite’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,417 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $122,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Magnite by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,918,000 after buying an additional 450,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magnite by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after buying an additional 170,532 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Magnite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,187,000 after buying an additional 520,033 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

