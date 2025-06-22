Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells 20,872 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $90.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 485,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $110,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 104,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

