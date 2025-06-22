Insider Selling: Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,372. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.35, for a total value of $4,303,050.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,441.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,411.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,349.37. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

