Insurance Stocks To Follow Now – June 20th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Oscar Health, and T-Mobile US are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,980,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,734,785. Tesla has a 12 month low of $179.66 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.36. 8,391,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.45 and its 200-day moving average is $491.36. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Oscar Health (OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Oscar Health stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $21.37. 61,389,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,580. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.42. 4,664,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.23. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $251.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Recommended Stories