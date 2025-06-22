Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.21 and a 52 week high of $181.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

