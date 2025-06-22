iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

