iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 171,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 160,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,567,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 452,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

