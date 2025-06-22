iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

