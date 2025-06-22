iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.