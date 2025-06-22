Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JXN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of JXN opened at $84.59 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

