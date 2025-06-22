Janney Capital Management LLC Has $27.88 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.45. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

