Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $569.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $484.05 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.45, for a total transaction of $575,845.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,458.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.