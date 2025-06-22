Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.61. 6,621,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 14,064,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,275,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,104,420.77. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $65,732.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,259.98. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,633 shares of company stock worth $4,682,298. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.