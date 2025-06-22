Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after acquiring an additional 496,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shopify by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Up 0.4%
Shopify stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
