Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after acquiring an additional 496,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shopify by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 0.4%

Shopify stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.