Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,850 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,282 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

