Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,344,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 799,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,936,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,042,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,975,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.99. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.