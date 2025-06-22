Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $419.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $436.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

