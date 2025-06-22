Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $175.35 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 163.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

