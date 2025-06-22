Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,977,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,745,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,760.18. This represents a 13.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

