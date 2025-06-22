Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,348,000 after purchasing an additional 534,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,252 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

