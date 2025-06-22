Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 2,152 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,152 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $238.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.91. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.31, for a total value of $17,404,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,163,197.07. This represents a 40.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,906 shares of company stock worth $59,549,619 over the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

