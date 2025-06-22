Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Corning by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Corning by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Corning Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:GLW opened at $50.42 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.