Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 396,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

