Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $18,583,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,312,000.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $73.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

