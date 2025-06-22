Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,166,000 after purchasing an additional 563,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.54.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

