Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,748 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 776,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.