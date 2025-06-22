Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $269.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

