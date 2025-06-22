Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $596,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $314.57 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.12 and a 200-day moving average of $334.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

