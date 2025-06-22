Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $633,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

