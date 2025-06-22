Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.