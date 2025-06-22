Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $755,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Paychex by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 581,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

