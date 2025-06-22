Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

