Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $777,000 Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $225.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

