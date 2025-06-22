Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $835,000 Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 34,698.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $198,661,000 after acquiring an additional 743,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in F5 by 598.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,944,000 after purchasing an additional 364,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in F5 by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,360.96. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,959. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $287.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.80. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

