Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.3%

JCI stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $123,586.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,224.64. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.