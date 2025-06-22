Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $516,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $245.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

