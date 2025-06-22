Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5,983.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

