Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. UBS Group downgraded National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

NYSE NGG opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.27%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

