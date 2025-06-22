Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 66,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1644 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

