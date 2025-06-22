Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,347 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

