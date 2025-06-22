Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,293 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

