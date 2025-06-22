Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 169 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in eBay by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,644,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of eBay by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 134,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in eBay by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $77.62 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $999,634.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,053 shares in the company, valued at $25,698,690.18. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,321 shares of company stock worth $20,606,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

