Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,739 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:NVO opened at $73.76 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.