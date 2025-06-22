Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,838 Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Sony in the first quarter worth $206,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

