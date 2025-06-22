Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,815 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

