Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $268.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $239.66 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

